Board Nominations 2016

2016 Nominees:

Gerard is a member of Sale Baptist Church and would like to see Christian radio continue to present Jesus to the Gippsland region.

Gerard has thirty years experience in running small businesses especially in the farming sector in Victoria and New Zealand. His financial skills have come from managing these enterprises, the largest of which had a million dollar cash flow.

His interests revolve around his faith and his son’s involvement in soccer. He is currently employed by Aero Refuellers in Sale.

Aaron worships at ENJOY church Morwell where he is an active Sunday School teacher and Deacon.

Growing up in Gippsland with a background in the Uniting Church and Salvation Army, Aaron has always been actively involved in sharing the good news of his faith through music, drama and youth groups as well as holding a number of leadership positions with the churches he has been a part of.

Aaron’s daily role as a certified Human Resources Practitioner with 15+ years experience sees him dealing with a wide range of confidential matters and sensitive information and he is also part of the leadership team on the ESSO contract in the oil and gas industry.

Aaron possesses degree qualifications in Management, Law and Human Resources complemented by post graduate qualifications in Education, Training and Leadership and looks forward to making positive contributions to Life FM and it’s activities.

